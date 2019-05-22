Pilot accused in Kentucky triple murder appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky pilot accused in a Christian County triple homicide appeared in court Wednesday.
Christian Martin has been charged in the 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Philips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau in Pembroke. Martin, a pilot for American Airlines, was arrested on the tarmac of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport on May 11.
Martin’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea.
Matt Phillips, son of victims Calvin and Pamela, said his parents and Dansereau were trying to help Martin’s ex-wife and her son move. The killings happened just two weeks before the scheduled court martial at Fort Campbell where Calvin was set to testify against Martin.
Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is handling the case personally. Beshear said he’s already assigned a special prosecutor for the case.
