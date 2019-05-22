Police ask for help to find missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police believe a missing 60-year-old woman could be in the Shawnee Park area of Louisville.
Janice Fletcher is a black woman with black hair and brown eyes who is 5′2″ and 150 pounds, according to a notice from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD said Fletcher is an endangered missing person.
She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Cotter Drive, which is near 35th Street and Algonquin Parkway. That’s in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
Police believe she may be in the Shawnee Park area.
Anyone who knows where Fletcher is or has information to help find her should call LMPD’s tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
