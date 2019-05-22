Two killed in Indiana plane crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were killed in a small jet crash around 20 miles outside Indianapolis.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday northeast of Mt. Comfort airport, according to Indiana State Police. There were only two people on board the aircraft and both were killed.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane is a Cessna Citation Jet, according to a WTHR report.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
