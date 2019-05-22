Violent 24-hours in Louisville leaves 2 dead, six others injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a violent 24-hours in Jefferson County. Between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, eight people were shot and two of them died.
It all started just minutes after midnight, at 12:05 a.m., near the corner of 38th and Larkwood. Someone opened fire on two people. Witnesses say the two victims were sitting in a car when another vehicle drove by and began shooting.
Jay Brooks was at home watching a movie when he heard six gun shots.
“We heard gun shots,” Brooks said. “We got on the ground because it was so close.”
The first victim was found on Larkwood. The second person was found around the corner on 38th street.
“Very scary not gonna lie anyone could have gotten hurt,” Brooks said.
Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.
Two hours later, around 2:20 Tuesday morning, police were called to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after two people showed up with gunshot wounds. They were transported to UofL hospital and are expected to survive.
The victims told police they were leaving Legend’s Nightclub and were in the area of Wilson Ave and Algonquin when someone shot them.
Around the same time, police were called to Brashear Drive in Park Hill.
Stephanie Tarbell’s son, 25-year-old Deontae Yarnell was shot and killed.
“I just got up and went and it was him,” Yarnell said. “I just want to know why? What did he do? Why would you take somebody that was loved by so many.”
Then around 4:00 p.m. a person was found with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Oboe Drive, at an apartment complex off Shanks Lane. That person condition has not been released.
Several hours later, on Grand Avenue. Tommy Bell woke up and saw commotion outside his door.
“What happened is that young man lives next door to me was shot and some how made it home from wherever he was shot at,” Bell said. “I saw the shoes and evidence in my yard and I was like what the hell is going on.” That victim is expected to survive.
The man that was shot shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the Portland neighborhood died from his injuries. Family of the victim say that he was shot and at 18th and Main, in front of his child. The coroner has not released his name.
Police believe the cases are not connected and so far, no arrests in any of these cases.
If you have any information on any of the cases call 574-LMPD.
