WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Wednesday, May 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday, May 22
JCPS Summer Break Camps and Summer Nutrition
Jefferson County Public Schools is offering summer camps in Literacy and a new camp Numeracy & Entrepreneurship. The Literacy & Programs include grade-level-appropriate books along with program themes in confidence, competition, activism, compassion, diversity encouraging engagement. Camps will combine reading with fun interactive activities.
Camps are two weeks from 9am-4pm.
For more information on dates and subjects, click here.
Kids may be out of school starting June 7, but they can still get their meals through JCPS. Click here for a complete list of JCPS summer food program locations and bus Stop Cafe sites. Families can also find a site nearby by texting “FOOD” to 877877.
Travel destination: Butler County, Ohio
Memorial Day is upon us and if you’re looking for a nearby getaway, Butler County, Ohio just may be for you.
- Butler County boasts the number one best rated Drop Zone in the world for skydiving.
- You can also put on your eating pants and hit the Butler County Donut Trail.
- Then about the world’s LARGEST indoor train display at EnterTRAINment Junction.
- Intentionally discover something you never knew the area had-Dayvee talks about Jungle Jim's International Market.
- Then Butler County is also home to the Midwest's only full-sized wake park -Wake Nation
- Finally, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park .
Start planning your trip by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.