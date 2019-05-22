WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Wednesday, May 22

By Liz Adelberg | May 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 9:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday, May 22

JCPS Summer Break Camps and Summer Nutrition

Jefferson County Public Schools is offering summer camps in Literacy and a new camp Numeracy & Entrepreneurship. The Literacy & Programs include grade-level-appropriate books along with program themes in confidence, competition, activism, compassion, diversity encouraging engagement. Camps will combine reading with fun interactive activities.

Camps are two weeks from 9am-4pm.

For more information on dates and subjects, click here.

Kids may be out of school starting June 7, but they can still get their meals through JCPS. Click here for a complete list of JCPS summer food program locations and bus Stop Cafe sites. Families can also find a site nearby by texting “FOOD” to 877877.

Travel destination: Butler County, Ohio

Memorial Day is upon us and if you’re looking for a nearby getaway, Butler County, Ohio just may be for you.

  • Butler County boasts the number one best rated Drop Zone in the world for skydiving.
  • You can also put on your eating pants and hit the Butler County Donut Trail.
  • Then about the world’s LARGEST indoor train display at EnterTRAINment Junction.
  • Intentionally discover something you never knew the area had-Dayvee talks about Jungle Jim's International Market.
  • Then Butler County is also home to the Midwest's only full-sized wake park -Wake Nation
  • Finally, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park .

Start planning your trip by clicking here.

