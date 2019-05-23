ALERT DAY: Watching storms on the radar this evening

- NOW UNTIL 8 P.M.
- THIS EVENING: Pop-up storm cells with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain that may turn briefly severe.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the wake of this morning’s storms we saw enough sunshine and heating to fire off more storm cells this afternoon. Some of these storm cells through mid-evening may contain gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.
A brief severe storm or two is not out of the question with this setup, hence why we’re keeping the WAVE 3 News Alert Day designation through the mid evening. Not everyone will see storms this evening, and by 9 p.m. most areas will be drying out with partly cloudy skies overnight.
For Friday we’ll start the morning with a few isolated downpours developing northeast of Louisville, moving toward southwest Ohio and out of our area by midday. It’ll be hot with 92° here in Louisville during the afternoon, tying a record set back in 1921.
Saturday will be very similar but Sunday’s storm chance goes up to the scattered category as a front sags south into WAVE Country. Not every location will see storms on Sunday, but have the WAVE 3 News Weather App handy to track them if you have outdoor plans.
Memorial Day’s storm chance on Monday will be slightly lower, which allows high temperatures to get back up to 90 degrees after a slight decrease into the upper 80s on Sunday.
The heat will be somewhat extinguished on Wednesday of next week with a front and some storms moving in, taking highs down into the 80s for quite a while after.
TONIGHT – ALERT DAY EARLY EVENING: Isolated strong storms early (30%), partly cloudy overnight. LOW: 70°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, isolated PM storm (20%). HIGH: 92° (Record: 92° in 1921)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm chance (20%). HIGH: 92° LOW: 72°
SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40%). HIGH: 88° LOW: 71°
