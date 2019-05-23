Annual breakfast celebrates Heuser Hearing Institute successes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heuser Hearing and Language Academy hosted its annual Sound Beginnings Breakfast on Wednesday.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan served was the emcee with some assistance from her son Colt, a Heuser grad. He spoke about how the school has helped him.
The annual breakfast educates people about the mission of the Heuser Hearing Institute and all the work it’s doing to improve the school and the hearing of Louisville residents all ages.
Myah Meredith, the youngest female in Kentucky to receive a cochlear implant, was the event’s keynote speaker. She was the salutatorian of her high school class and is now studying to become a vet.
More information about the Heuser Hearing Institute can be found here.
Heuser works in 18 Kentucky counties and seven Southern Indiana counties.
