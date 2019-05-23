Bevin and Beshear to battle at the ballot box in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They’ve sparred for nearly four years. Now Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear are set to fight it out at the ballot box in November.
Both Beshear and Bevin were victorious in their primary races Tuesday night. So, what’s ahead for the next five months? We asked political consultant Jason Perkey.
Perkey has been all over the political world - from Virginia with the Obama campaign to New Mexico helping get the first Native American woman elected to congress. He works primarily for Democratic campaigns, including Steve Beshear’s successful run, but has also consulted on successful campaigns of moderate Republicans.
He said two things stood out for him during the primary. First, Matt Bevin, a sitting Governor, not getting the majority of support from his own party.
“I thought that was very telling - getting only 52 percent vote against someone who wasn’t necessarily known, losing some counties 3-to-1," Perkey explained.
Perkey said going forward Bevin should be the same leader who held the primary press conference outside the Governor’s Mansion and refrain from taking shots at people.
“If I were his advisers, I would ask him to be the same person he was last [Tuesday] night," Perkey suggested. "He seemed very calm, very cool, he did not seem at all concerned about the election.”
The second note from the Kentucky primary: the unity and support Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen pledged to Andy Beshear. As Beshear is already asking for funding for the battle, Perkey said their help is equally important. Unlike the 2015 fight against Bevin, now there are issues - healthcare, pensions and teacher tensions. But they have to get all those upset voters who came to Frankfort to the polls.
“Democrats aren’t going to win if they can’t create a level of enthusiasm within their base for the purposes of turning out and vote," Perkey said.
Perkey said the attorney general can learn from Rocky Adkins’ great skill as a communicator and use his help to find out what voters in Eastern Kentucky really need. In the same way, he said Edelen can assist with the progressive base.
