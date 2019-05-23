Proposed budget cuts to Louisville Fire would increase response times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a fire or medical emergency, every second counts. But Louisville’s fire chief admits the mayor’s plan to cut costs by closing the Grade Lane Firehouse will increase response times.
Chief Gregory Frederick told members of the Metro Council the closure would save the city $1.7 million dollars next year.
But Frederick also said computer software points to about a 30 percent increase in response times.
“I believe some of those are gonna be significant -- possibly anywhere from the six to eight minute range,” Frederick said.
The chief said the goal is to get to a scene in four minutes or less.
If the council goes through with the closure, 15 firefighters from Grade Lane would be reassigned to other open positions.
