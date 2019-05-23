Divers search Thursday for NKY woman who fell in Ohio River

Divers search Thursday for NKY woman who fell in Ohio River
A dive team with the Hamilton County Police Association is on the Ohio River right now searching for a Northern Kentucky woman who went missing in the water last week. (Photo: HCPA)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Artino | May 23, 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 4:46 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A dive team with the Hamilton County Police Association was on the Ohio River searching Thursday for a woman who went missing in the water last week.

Whitney Crank, 31, of Erlanger fell overboard when the boat she was in hit the wake from another boat near the Brent Spence Bridge Saturday night.

Whitney Crank, 31, of Erlanger fell overboard when the boat she was in hit the wake from another boat near the Brent Spence Bridge Saturday night. (Source: Facebook)

Sgt. William Zeek said they had new members on the dive team so they already had training scheduled Thursday and this was a good opportunity to look for her. Thursday’s efforts wrapped up around 4 p.m.

They used sonar and had divers if they needed to go into the water to recover her body, Zeek said.

“Sonar and sidescan sonar and boat -- obviously we did a lot of visual along the banks and throughout the middle of the river all the way down to Anderson Ferry,” diver Chris Fritsch said. “I think the chances could be good just because of what we’ve had in the past.”

