Elizabethtown man acquitted in death of foster child

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County jury has found a man charged in the death of a child in foster care not guilty.
Billy Paul Embry-Martin, 34, was charged with murder in the May 10, 2017, death of Hunter Payton, 4, of Grayson County.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office said Hunter’s death was a result of a head injury that occurred in Embry-Martin’s home. Embry-Martin said Hunter fell from a bench and struck his head.
The jury returned the verdict after several hours of deliberation. If convicted, Embry-Martin could have been sentenced to life in prison.
