Elizabethtown man acquitted in death of foster child
A hardin County jury acquitted Billy Paul Embry-Martin of murder in the death of a 4-year-old foster child in his care. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway | May 23, 2019 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 11:21 AM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County jury has found a man charged in the death of a child in foster care not guilty.

Hunter Payton
Hunter Payton (Source: Family photo)

Billy Paul Embry-Martin, 34, was charged with murder in the May 10, 2017, death of Hunter Payton, 4, of Grayson County.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office said Hunter’s death was a result of a head injury that occurred in Embry-Martin’s home. Embry-Martin said Hunter fell from a bench and struck his head.

The jury returned the verdict after several hours of deliberation. If convicted, Embry-Martin could have been sentenced to life in prison.

