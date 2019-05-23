FORECAST: Scattered storms as warm-up continues

- TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail possible
While this line will be fading as it moves through the area, it can still initially produce gusty thunderstorms with plentiful lightning and locally heavy rain. This line falls apart by lunchtime.
More scattered storms pop up this afternoon; some may be strong to severe. Main threats would be damaging winds and hail.
Today's highs max out near 90°.
Rain chances fade after sunset but a few showers remain overnight into early Friday.
Keep an eye out for scattered storms again Friday afternoon.
High pressure strengthens across the southeastern United States Friday. This helps highs Friday and Saturday soar into the low 90s.
A front sagging south brings more clouds, highs in the 80s, and scattered storms for Sunday and Memorial Day.
