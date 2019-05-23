Jefferson Mall requiring adult escort for youth shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Minors will soon have to be accompanied by an adult to shop at Jefferson Mall on weekend evenings.
The Youth Escort Policy (YEP) will require all shoppers under 18 years old to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older. The plan will be in place Friday and Saturday nights after 4 p.m., according to a release.
Jefferson Mall said the change is based on community feedback and concerns voiced by retailers about inappropriate behavior by unsupervised youths. Those issues created an uncomfortable atmosphere for other shoppers and generated security challenges for the mall.
“Jefferson Mall strives to remain a center of commerce in the community that brings quality stores and shoppers together,” Greg Barnes, General Manager of Jefferson Mall said. “Unfortunately, a growing number of unsupervised youth are attempting to use the mall in a manner that is inconsistent with this purpose.”
While the current policy focuses on weekend evenings, the mall said the policy can be implemented at any other day and time when management deems necessary.
The policy does not apply to teens who are employed at the mall. Those minors will be allowed to work after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, or any other time the policy is in effect. To assist, Jefferson Mall said they will issue and ID to teens under 18 years old.
Information will be posted at entrances all around the mall, with security officers available to answer questions. More on the policy can be found here.
A similar plan is in place at Mall St. Matthews, where teens 17 years old or younger must be escorted by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.
The policy at Jefferson Mall goes into effect Friday June 7.
