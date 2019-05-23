Jeffersonville churches offer prayers, support after traumatic weekend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Members of the Jeffersonville community gathered to heal Wednesday night after a traumatic weekend.
A neighborhood was rocked by a gas explosion that claimed the life of homeowner Bill Phillips and sent his wife, Janet, to the hospital.
WAVE 3 News heard from a city official who spoke to the family on Wednesday that Janet is responding to the doctor’s commands.
Although the initial shock is over, there’s still a long road to recovery ahead for the whole Capitol Hills neighborhood.
“To have care for the spirit is almost as important as care for the body,” Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill, of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, said. “People should know that there are others holding them up in prayer, there are others holding them in their hearts.”
Woodworth-Hill and First Christian Church Pastor, Rev. Amanda Wagoner Mead, invited the community to a prayer service Wednesday for those who have been affected by the blast.
“Prayers from the community to these families will help," First Christian Church member, Patti Scott, said. “Prayers do get answered and I know that.”
Along with the songs and prayers, Dr. Lucinda Woodward, a grief counselor, spoke about how to recover from a traumatic experience.
Woodward said this explosion certainly was traumatic and the effects could be long lasting on the community.
The whole point of the vigil was to ensure everyone knew they would not have to go through it alone.
Woodworth-Hill said the goal is to make sure a neighborhood blown apart will feel whole once again.
Investigators determined natural gas was leaking into the home for 12 hours before something sparked the explosion.
