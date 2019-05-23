Judge rejects plea deal for former LMPD officer accused of federal sex charges

Kenneth Ryan Betts (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Sean Baute | May 23, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 12:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who pleaded guilty to charges related to the department’s Youth Explorer Program child sex abuse scandal was back in court Thursday.

In December 2018, Kenneth Betts pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticement, attempted enticement, possession of child pornography, transfer of obscene materials to a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Judge David Hale said he had time to review new information since a plea deal was made, but what he saw did not impact his decision Thursday. He rejected the deal Betts had been offered of 10 to 15 years in prison.

As a result, Betts now has a few different options. He can either accept a sentence from the judge with no plea deal, which would likely be more lengthy, or he could withdraw his guilty plea and reconstruct a new deal with prosecution.

He’ll have a few months to think about it, until he appears in front of Judge Hale next time. He’s due back in court August 14 at 10 a.m.

