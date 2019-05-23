Judge rejects plea deal for former LMPD officer accused of federal sex charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who pleaded guilty to charges related to the department’s Youth Explorer Program child sex abuse scandal was back in court Thursday.
In December 2018, Kenneth Betts pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticement, attempted enticement, possession of child pornography, transfer of obscene materials to a minor and distribution of child pornography.
- Kenneth Betts, former LMPD officer, pleads guilty to federal sex charges
- Kenneth Betts: 7-count federal indictment returned against former LMPD officer
- LMPD Explorer investigation turned over to Commonwealth’s Attorney office
- Kenneth Betts fired as Rolling Hills code enforcement officer
- New details emerging about ex-LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts
- LMPD officer terminated following indictment
- Investigator gets thumbs up after ex-officers indicted
- Indictments in sex abuse scandal that rocked LMPD Explorer Program
- Judge unseals LMPD Explorer lawsuit
- Former Explorers say they haven’t been contacted by investigators
- Councilman: Other LMPD Explorer victims have come forward
- Mayor suspends Explorer program, wants lawsuit unsealed
- Metro Council calls on FBI to investigate LMPD Explorer Program
- Mayor: ‘No stone left unturned’ in Explorer investigation
- LMPD officer at center of Youth Explorer investigation identified, reassigned
- 2nd LMPD officer accused of inappropriate behavior in Explorer program
Judge David Hale said he had time to review new information since a plea deal was made, but what he saw did not impact his decision Thursday. He rejected the deal Betts had been offered of 10 to 15 years in prison.
As a result, Betts now has a few different options. He can either accept a sentence from the judge with no plea deal, which would likely be more lengthy, or he could withdraw his guilty plea and reconstruct a new deal with prosecution.
He’ll have a few months to think about it, until he appears in front of Judge Hale next time. He’s due back in court August 14 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.