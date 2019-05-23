LouCity FC construction on budget and on schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 164 days into construction of the new Louisville City FC stadium and it’s starting to take shape.
The stadium is on track to be finished by Spring 2020 and is on its $65 million budget.
“It’s hard to imagine we are in this spot right now,” Team President Brad Estes said. “The stadium is flying.”
Project leaders gave a tour of the progress on Thursday. Work on the field is set to begin in less than three months.
They’ve been working on the steel structure, which is about two-thirds of the way done.
“The luxury suites we are moving right along,” project executive Jason Larkin said. “There will be big glass store fronts that people can either stay inside or come outside to watch the game from the suites.”
The team locker rooms are going to be just behind the luxury suites and the team will come down a set of stairs between the suites to get to the pitch.
“Fans will be able to stand there and cheer them on as they walk from the locker room down into the field,” Larkin said.
The special light fixtures will likely get people talking, too.
“Instead of the great big pole lights that you see at some stadiums the lights are integral with those eye lashes, so it’ll be a neat effect,” Louisville Region leader John Megibben said. “And then if there’s other venues that want to come here for a concert, or whatever, the lighting for the stadium will compliment concerts or other shows. So it’s really multi-use.”
Tickets are going to start going on sale in the next couple of months.
“One of the goals was to employ local workforce on this project and to date we are north of about 76% local participation of the Louisville MSA area,” Megibben said. “That was a big goal of ours and we are proud to say we are delivering on that, just the same as we are delivering on the schedule and budget of this project.”
The stadium is expected to bring a lot of business into the community.
“We’re working with many different potential tenants, potential joint venture partners," Estes said. “We don’t have anything that we can announce right now but the activity is very, very high right now all over the site.”
As for Lou City’s first opponent, that still hasn’t been decided. The president of the team said they will likely have their pick of any team in the league. They’ll start looking into that in September.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.