LouCity FC, Heine Brothers’ team up to help local immigrant communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC has enlisted the help of Heine Brothers’ to give young immigrants access to soccer.
Specially-designed 16 oz. mugs are being sold at all area Heine Brothers’ locations, as well as matches and the LouCity Team Store at 4th Street Live! They cost $7, with the money set to help Kentucky Refugee Ministries fund a recreational soccer program as part of the Highland Youth Recreation league.
The direct benefits of the proceeds include helping provide soccer equipment, gear, registration fees and transportation to HYR, according to LouCity.
The mug, designed by Nathan Weaver, features illustrations of feet in all shapes and sizes and the signature LouCity purple and gold. Its message reads "Can I Kick It? Yes, You Can!” - which refers to a call and response from hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, according to LouCity.
Another section of the mug reads, “A lot can be learned with a ball at your feet. That’s why we believe every kid deserves the chance to kick it around the pitch. So on behalf of Heine Bros’ and LouCity FC, proceeds from the sale of this cup will go to the Highlands Youth Recreation/Kentucky Refugee Ministries Youth Soccer Program.”
Find your closest Heine Brothers’ location here.
Mugs purchased at Heine Brothers’ will include a $5 discount for upcoming LouCity matches, while mugs bought at the Team Store will have a coupon inside for a free fill of coffee, tea or cold brew at any Heine Brothers’ location.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.