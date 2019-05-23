Marvin Jenkins, former ISP Sellersburg spokesman, dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A retired Indiana State Police trooper who served as the longtime spokesman for the Sellersburg post has died.
Marvin Jenkins lost his battle with cancer earlier today.
During his career with ISP, Jenkins, a sergeant, appeared on many times on WAVE 3 News in his role as the District 45 public information officer.
Following his retirement from the state police, Jenkins worked for a time with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Funeral arrangements for Jenkins are pending.
