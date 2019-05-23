Marvin Jenkins, former ISP Sellersburg spokesman, dies

Marvin Jenkins, former ISP Sellersburg spokesman, dies
Retired Indiana State Police sergeant Marvin Jenkins died May 23, 2019 from cancer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 23, 2019 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 3:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A retired Indiana State Police trooper who served as the longtime spokesman for the Sellersburg post has died.

Marvin Jenkins lost his battle with cancer earlier today.

During his career with ISP, Jenkins, a sergeant, appeared on many times on WAVE 3 News in his role as the District 45 public information officer.

Following his retirement from the state police, Jenkins worked for a time with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Funeral arrangements for Jenkins are pending.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.