‘Miracle’ dog Trooper is now making event appearances
Trooper, puppy struck by train, is now making office visits (Courtesy Animal Friends Humane Society) (Source: Humane Society)
By Erin Couch | May 22, 2019 at 8:34 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 10:57 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The “miracle” puppy who was hit by a train in March might make an appearance at your office this summer — all it will take is a few donations to a pup-friendly charity.

“Trooper” — whose namesake comes after he was struck by a train in Hamilton and lost his two back legs, part of his tail and his left eye — will now be available to make appearances at offices, corporate picnics, schools or other social events. All Trooper expects in return is an item donation to the animal shelter of your choice.

“The Trooper Telegraph" team would come to your event to pick up the items and take pictures for its Facebook page.

You can make reservations by emailing troopertelegraph@gmail.com. Trooper can make a stop at your office as early as June 1.

