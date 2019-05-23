$1,000 reward offered for information in puppy abandonment case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After rescuing a litter of newborn puppies from Jackson County, the Arrow Fund has offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to justice.
11 puppies were found abandoned in a Tyner, Kentucky ravine on May 16. The puppies were approximately two weeks old, according the organization, and could barely open their eyes. The Arrow Fund arranged for the puppies to be transported from Jackson County to Louisville to receive care.
The puppies need to eat frequently and have trouble maintaining their body heat without their mother, according to the Arrow Fund, which has called the case “cruel and heartless.”
“The humane thing to do would have been to take the mother and the unwanted puppies to a local shelter for proper care,” President Rebecca Eaves said in a statement. “Without the mother, their chance for survival is compromised.”
Though the mother of the puppies has not been located, each of the puppies have been placed in foster homes experienced in dealing with newborns. In addition, all of them have been named after a “Game of Thrones” character.
The $1,000 reward is being sponsored by John Ridgehill, a board member and president of Louisville Tree Service, LLC.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to the identification, arrest or conviction of whomever is responsible has been asked to call 606-287-7121.
