Victims of Eastern Parkway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two people killed in a weekend traffic crash have been released.,
The crash happened during the early morning hours of May 19 when a vehicle going westbound on Eastern Parkway crashed into a tree just past Preston Street.
The victims - Spiro Daniel Payton, 36, of Prospect, Kentucky, and Heather Elise Fisher, 40, of Louisville - both died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro police Traffic Unit.
