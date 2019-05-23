Victims of Eastern Parkway crash identified

Victims of Eastern Parkway crash identified
Two people were killed in the May 19, 2019 crash at this spot on Eastern Parkway near Preston St. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 23, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 5:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of two people killed in a weekend traffic crash have been released.,

The crash happened during the early morning hours of May 19 when a vehicle going westbound on Eastern Parkway crashed into a tree just past Preston Street.

The victims - Spiro Daniel Payton, 36, of Prospect, Kentucky, and Heather Elise Fisher, 40, of Louisville - both died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro police Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.