WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Thursday, May 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jean Chatzky’s Retirement Tips
Jean Chatzky, Award-winning personal finance journalist joined Dawne via satellite today to discuss tips for acing your retirement.
Jean is AARP’s personal finance ambassador, best-selling author and host of the podcast HerMoney with JeanChatzky on iTunes. Jean is also the financial editor of NBC’s TODAY show.
According to a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), 48 percent of Americans 55 and older have no money in either an IRA or 401(k)-style account. Twenty-nine percent have no pension or retirement savings accounts.
Financial security in retirement requires that you will be able to live off your savings, investments and Social Security benefits. But how many Americans are concerned that these retirement assets will not sufficiently cover their living expenses, and how can they bridge this “retirement savings gap?”
National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month and there is a great need for foster parents. There are far more children needing homes than fostering families Both foster and adopting parents are needed.
Children in need at this time are sibling groups, older children, teens, children with behavior problems and children with special needs.
Who can be a foster parent:
- Single or married;
- Any race or religion;
- Working parents, retired, stay at home moms;
- Already parenting or have never parented.
You DO NOT have to be:
- Rich. You just need enough income to care for your current family.
- A homeowner. You simply have to have a safe home/apartment with enough room for another child. And must live in KY within 60 miles of our location.
- A stay at home parent. You just need to be flexible enough to work with the child's needs.
- It does not cost a lot of money to be a foster parent!
Foster parents receive monthly compensation per child.
Medical and dental expenses for the child, or children, are completely covered.
Assistance is given for placement needs such as school clothes and supplies.
It has been said that fostering a child is the toughest job you’ll ever love, and the most rewarding experience a person or family can have.
Foster Care and Adoption Training is offered at St. Joseph Children’s Home. The next training session is Thursdays July 11-September 5 from 6-9pm. For more information, click here.
