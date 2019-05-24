Behind the Forecast: Why the Coriolis Effect doesn’t affect your toilet

The effect of the Coriolis Force, which is named after Gaspard Gustave de Coriolis, is more significant over long distances and at higher wind speeds. It’s effect on objects moving horizontally is greatest at the Poles and consistently decreases until it is nonexistent at the Equator. Looking from above in the Northern Hemisphere, the Coriolis force deflects objects to the right of their direction of motion. This gives mid-latitude cyclones and hurricanes their counterclockwise rotation in the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, the deflection is to the left giving cyclones their clockwise circulations. These rotating systems can not exist at the Equator or cross it because the Coriolis effect is non-existent there.