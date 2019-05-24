Community Cat Complex aims to cut down on stray population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Alley Cat Advocates has trapped, spayed or neutered and released around 50,000 cats over its 20 year span.
Now the group hopes to do even more for the population of cats that belong to no one and everyone at the same time.
The organization is in the process of renovating a 4,500 square foot building to create a Community Cat Complex.
Karen Little and the Alley Cat volunteers get 7,000 calls a year from people who either want the cats gone, or want to trap them to bring them in for spaying/neutering and vet care.
The group has to outsource those procedures because their current 1,000 square foot facility can’t house those operations. An old Metro Public Works building, behind the Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal House Adoption center on Newburg Road, is being rented out by the city at a low cost with free utilities.
Little and the team will be able to spay and neuter cats in the complex, as well as provide vet care, along with allowing them to adopt out special needs cats that can’t be released.
The organization says this new center will help cut costs tremendously, so they can continue to be a leader in handling feral cat populations.
Funding is the only concern for Little. The city will handle exterior renovations, while Alley Cat Advocates has an $800,000 interior renovation to tackle. They hope to be up and running by the end of the year.
The organization hopes the community can help. Click or tap here to donate.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.