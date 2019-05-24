Crews search for Indiana boy, 4, swept away in creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue crews are searching for a 4-year-old boy who may have drowned in an Indiana creek.
Authorities in Delphi said Owen Jones went into Deer Creek at about 6 p. m. Thursday, and began to struggle.
The boy hasn’t been seen since.
Police are calling this a recovery mission.
Family members said Jones was at a park, playing with other children and friends.
Currently, water levels are higher than usual there, and police are using drones and crews to search for the boy.
