FORECAST: A hot and humid holiday weekend with a few thunderstorms

- SATURDAY PM: Risk for a period of strong t-storms across southern Indiana
- SUNDAY PM: Risk for a period of strong/severe t-storms for most of the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country is heating up quickly with plenty of sunshine. We are well on our way into the 90s this afternoon with the current record high at risk to fall. Isolated thunderstorms remains possible and mainly to our northeast closer to Cincinnati.
Expect a repeat of the heat on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. One issue we need to monitor is a line of strong thunderstorms that will try to drop down into our southern Indiana counties in the late afternoon/evening. They will quickly run out of steam as they try to reach the Ohio River so the risk looks limited to our northern counties for now.
The storm zone will be closer to us on Sunday and with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to pass through region, more of WAVE Country could be at risk. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather app as will send out alerts anytime something threatening is on the way.
It will be quite humid for the holiday itself Monday with only a few thunderstorms possible. Overall, very much a summer-like weekend!
REST OF TODAY: Record heat, isolated thunderstorm northeast (10%). HIGH: 93° (Record: 92° in 1921)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 72°
SATURDAY: Another hot day, isolated thunderstorms (20%). Strong thunderstorm risk for northern counties late (30%). HIGH: 93° (Record: 94° in 1911)
SUNDAY: Hazy and very warm, risk for afternoon strong thunderstorms (40%). HIGH: 89°
MONDAY (Memorial Day): More humid, isolated thunderstorms (30%). HIGH: 90°
