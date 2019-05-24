FORECAST: Hot and humid into Memorial Day Weekend

- SUNDAY: Strong storms possible north of I-64
Spotty showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the early morning before they fade towards lunchtime.
Some more spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon as we approach near record highs in the low 90s.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies.
High pressure dominates our weather Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s once again.
A front to our north sinks south Sunday increasing rain chances. Some of these storms may be strong north of I-64; gusty winds and locally heavy rain are the main threats. Keep the WAVE 3 Weather app handy if you'll be spending the Memorial Day holiday outside.
Another round of pop up showers are expected Monday afternoon. Highs soar back to near 90 Monday and Tuesday before more storms return midweek.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Hot; Isolated showers (20%); HIGH: 92° (Record: 92° in 1921)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 72° SATURDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated storm chance (20%); HIGH: 92°
SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40%); HIGH: 88°; LOW: 71°
