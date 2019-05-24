I-265 South reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) have reopened after a crash near Taylorsville Road in east Louisville.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday just past the Taylorsville Road exit, according to a notice from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck, KYTC confirmed. All four lanes of the freeway were blocked for less than an hour.
It’s not clear how many people were hurt, but no one has died, according to KYTC.
Crews initially thought it would take four hours to clean the wreckage.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.