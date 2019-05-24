Kentucky doctor surprises stage 4 cancer patient with Derby winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly three weeks after the Run for the Roses, a cancer patient found out she won big!
Jeanne Pierce is battling stage four lung cancer right now but no matter how hard her fight, she’s positive and living her life to the fullest.
Back on the first Saturday in May, Jeanne asked her doctor at Norton Hospital to place a Kentucky Derby bet on Country House.
She didn’t know that he did until she was surprised Thursday during her treatment.
Jeanne’s doctor presented her with her $130 in winnings and a beautiful fascinator.
“Maybe one of these days I’ll go to Churchill Downs for Derby and I’ll wear this,” Jeanne said, pointing to her new head wear.
Jeanne says she plans to save the money or maybe take her mom out to dinner.
