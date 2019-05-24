Louisville’s famous tortoise Spike gets away with jaywalking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On this World Turtle Day, a couple of Louisville Metro Police officers came across Louisville’s famous tortoise -- Spike.
He’s the unofficial mascot of Wayside Christian Mission.
Thursday, Spike was out for a walk when he jaywalked right in front of the officers! But after posing for a photo they let him off without a warning.
Spike made headlines in 2016 when he nearly died after being hit by a car in the Wayside parking lot.
Vets repaired his broken shell and today he’s almost as good as new.
