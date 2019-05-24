Louisville’s famous tortoise Spike gets away with jaywalking

The 85 pound African tortoise named Spike is a beloved member of the Louisville community.
By Becca Gibson | May 23, 2019 at 11:27 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 11:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On this World Turtle Day, a couple of Louisville Metro Police officers came across Louisville’s famous tortoise -- Spike.

He’s the unofficial mascot of Wayside Christian Mission.

Thursday, Spike was out for a walk when he jaywalked right in front of the officers! But after posing for a photo they let him off without a warning.

Spike made headlines in 2016 when he nearly died after being hit by a car in the Wayside parking lot.

Vets repaired his broken shell and today he’s almost as good as new.

