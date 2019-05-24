Mack Family Foundation hosts “Sneaker Ball”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mack Family Foundation is ready to make an impact in Louisville.
They cut the ribbon on their first “Coach Mack’s Corner” last week at Crums Lane Elementary, and on Thursday night held the “Sneaker Ball” at the Omni Hotel downtown.
“Last week was just to continue what we had done and what we had started in Cincinnati here in our new city,” Chris Mack said. “We felt like the first year was really important just to establish ourselves in what I do, as the head coach, and get to know the community. Having been here a year now, we just feel like it’s really, really important to give back to our community and specifically kids.”
Among the live auction items for the event - a trip on the team charter and tickets to the Cards game against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic in December in New York City, a Lamar Jackson signed UofL jersey, and an American Pharoah stud halter.
Chris Mack did talk some basketball with the crowd, including an update on leading scorer Jordan Nwora and his NBA decision. College players have until May 29 to remove their names from the draft.
“Well I expect it to come down to the 12th hour quite honestly,” the Cards coach said. “He didn’t have the luxury of being able to participate in the NBA Combine. He did measurements, he did interviews. He’s going to have the opportunity to do a pro day. Bill Duffy is his interim agent, whether that becomes permanent or not really depends on his decision. That pro day is scheduled for the 28th. That’ll give him an opportunity to be seen by literally every NBA team and then the 29th have to make his decision.”
Steven Enoch also is still weighing that decision.
The Cards who will be here for the 2019-20 season begin workouts next month.
“What we do is we do individual workouts, we do some team stuff,” Coach Mack said. “That will start in the beginning of the June.” Some of the members of the Cards talented freshmen class will be already be in town.
“The one’s that have graduated, so we won’t all of our freshmen here for summer session two, which starts a little bit after Memorial Day,” Mack said. “We’ll have a few guys that still have some academic work and graduation, it’s just the way calendar falls at certain schools,”
The Mack’s have five “Coach Mack’s Corner’s" in the Greater Cincinnati area. They visited those schools over the last few weeks and delivered some new books.
“Just to see the look on their faces, the excitement,” Christi Mack said. “You could hear a pin drop when Chris is reading to them. They’re just excited to have someone that believes in them, that shares a passion of reading with them and sees the importance in it.”
