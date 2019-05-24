Man accused of robbing 87-year-old woman at fast food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman who was leaving a fast food restaurant.
Cory Knight, 41, followed the victim to her car as she was leaving the Popeye’s at 7528 Dixie Highway on Thursday, grabbed the woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground, according to an arrest slip.
An off-duty Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer witnessed the robbery and was able to chase Knight through the parking lot and detain him until police arrived.
Knight was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.