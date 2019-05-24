Police: 2-year-old believed to be with intoxicated, armed family member found safe

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A 2-year-old girl who was taken by an intoxicated family member during a fight was found safe, according Laurel County police.
Officers were searching for Isabelle Towe, 2, and Shane Towe, 20.
Police said they received a complaint of a man who was intoxicated, armed with a gun and was fighting with family members in the Cornett subdivision around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
Around noon, police said Isabelle was found safe with her mother.
No additional details have been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.