Police: 2-year-old believed to be with intoxicated, armed family member found safe
By Sarah Jackson | May 24, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:03 PM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A 2-year-old girl who was taken by an intoxicated family member during a fight was found safe, according Laurel County police.

Officers were searching for Isabelle Towe, 2, and Shane Towe, 20.

Police said they received a complaint of a man who was intoxicated, armed with a gun and was fighting with family members in the Cornett subdivision around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

Around noon, police said Isabelle was found safe with her mother.

No additional details have been released.

