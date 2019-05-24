WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Friday, May 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River
It’s Memorial Day weekend and that means it’s time once again for WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River!
Music fans from all over the world and right here in Derby City are taking over downtown Jeffersonville for the five-day music event, which got underway on Thursday evening.
Click here to see the schedule of events.
And you won’t go hungry at AROR. You’ll be able to find a variety of food choices, from pizza, to Thai food, to vegan options and everything in between.
Click here to check out the grub!
For ticket info, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.