End-of-year project turns school into wax museum

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A local elementary school turned into a huge wax museum Friday.
Fifth-graders at Vienna-Finley Elementary School in Scottsburg dressed up and created a presentation about a famous person.
Other students and parents could walk around to learn about those people.
Each student had a button, so when someone pushed it, they would come to life and give a 30-second presentation.
Noah Derby portrayed Thomas Crapper, and explained why he is important.
“He didn’t invent the toilet but he made it better,” Derby said. “He was a plumber. Most of the manholes and drains in London have his name on it.”
Noah had considered dressing up as the late, legendary comic brook writer Stan Lee, but another student covered him.
