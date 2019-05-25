Family, community honors Ofc. Jason Ellis on anniversary of his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six years ago, Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was brutally murdered on his way home from work.
Saturday, loved ones and officers met outside the Bardstown Police Department to pay their respects.
On May 25, 2013, Ellis was ambushed and shot to death as he stopped to remove debris blocking an exit ramp from the Bluegrass Parkway. No one has been arrested in the case.
Chief Kim Kraeszig, Mayor Dick Heaton, the U.S. Attorney for Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman and Ellis’ widow, Amy, spoke at the memorial ceremony, hoping for answers and justice.
“We could choose to be angry, spiteful and hateful that someone we so dearly loved was taken from us," Amy Ellis said. "But that only gets his murderer power and satisfaction. Or we can choose to be grateful for all the many blessings we have been given. There’s no doubt in my mind what Jason would want us to choose.”
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the case.
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Ellis’ death.
