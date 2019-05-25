Kentuckiana Builds students celebrate graduation Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a dozen people are building new careers after completing the Louisville Urban League's Kentuckiana Builds program.
The group celebrated with a graduation ceremony Friday.
Kentuckiana Builds provides construction training and job placement.
Participants also receive accreditation and certification in several areas.
One graduates told WAVE 3 News he already has a job lined up that starts next week.
“I got certified through the Urban League; that played a major part,” Terry Cotton said. “They sat down, they talked to me, they were willing to give me a chance at the opportunity and I took it.”
Funds for Kentuckiana Builds are provided through the U.S. Department of Labor and private donors.
