1 killed in early Saturday morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed on Saturday morning in a shooting.
Police were called to the 300 block of S. 42 Street, near Larkwood Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a young man, who police say they believe to be around 17-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. That teen was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Police say there are no suspects at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.