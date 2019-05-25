1 killed in early Saturday morning shooting

1 killed in early Saturday morning shooting
By Makayla Ballman | May 25, 2019 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed on Saturday morning in a shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 300 block of S. 42 Street, near Larkwood Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a young man, who police say they believe to be around 17-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. That teen was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

