Louisville students collect items to help homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of students at Iroquois High School are helping Louisville’s homeless through a leadership program at the school.
The program is call Lead2Feed.
It challenges students to create ways to improve their community.
The group has collected more than a thousand items including clothing and personal hygiene products.
And they have a message for other young people.
“You have a powerful voice, and you’re not just a student, you’re not just a child. You have a powerful voice,” Serenia Morrow, a junior at Iroquois, said. “I really want everyone in this school and JCPS to at least give this a try, because we want to be able to raise more donations to give to at least every homeless shelter.”
Next week, the students plan to take their donations to Wayside Christian Mission and visit with the people they served.
