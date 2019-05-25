Students lead Louisville rally supporting abortion rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students from Dupont Manual High School led a rally to support abortion rights in downtown Louisville on Friday.
At least a hundred people gathered outside Louisville Metro Hall, holding signs and listening to speeches. Afterwards, the group marched through downtown.
The organizers said recent law changes across the country inspired the event.
“We noticed that there was a really large youth reaction after the Alabama restrictions," Eva Kreitman said. "We feel it’s important to show that we as young people care about those women, care that these politicians are revoking our rights. We believe it’s unconstitutional and we’re here to protest.”
The students planned the rally last Friday. They used Instagram to get the word out.
