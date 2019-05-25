Students lead Louisville rally supporting abortion rights

High school students organized the rally.
May 24, 2019 at 9:43 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 9:48 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students from Dupont Manual High School led a rally to support abortion rights in downtown Louisville on Friday.

The group marched through downtown following the speeches. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
At least a hundred people gathered outside Louisville Metro Hall, holding signs and listening to speeches. Afterwards, the group marched through downtown.

Eva Kreitman helped organize the rally to support abortion rights. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The organizers said recent law changes across the country inspired the event.

“We noticed that there was a really large youth reaction after the Alabama restrictions," Eva Kreitman said. "We feel it’s important to show that we as young people care about those women, care that these politicians are revoking our rights. We believe it’s unconstitutional and we’re here to protest.”

The students planned the rally last Friday. They used Instagram to get the word out.

