Waggener High School monument honors alumni veterans killed in action

Louisville, Ky. ( WAVE) - A new monument at Waggener High School honors eight local men killed in the Vietnam war. It’s also a space for everyone to honor all the men and women who have served.
Veterans in attendance at the unveiling Saturday said the memorial gives them a chance to share a history they feel is often lost or forgotten.
John Fischer, a veteran and 1966 Waggener alum was in attendance when the new memorial was unveiled. Fischer remembers having to identify one of their bodies when they were brought home. He said Vietnam will always be close to his heart.
“The kids don’t know about this stuff these days,” Fischer said. “This is just another day to them. Every now and then I’ll be driving down through here and I’ll come sit and reflect for a little bit.”
Chris Johnson said he got the idea to create the memorial three years ago. It’s been journey after having to redo the walkway, but he’s honored to provide this gift to the men he knew.
“It’s about the veterans and primarily about the eight guys from Waggener High School that were killed in Vietnam,” Johnson said. “I’m just the guy that helps them.” Waggener High School alumni said it made they proud to see their history set in stone.
This hasn’t been an easy road for Waggener. Just last month, the school said they had issues with the contractor.
But now a special gate will also honor veterans every time they come to the field.
The U.S. Army Reservists from Fort Knox was in attendance, in addition to veterans from all branches. Food was provided by Mission BBQ.
