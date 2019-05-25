Where to honor fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many may hit the pool or grill out this Memorial Day weekend, several events are also planned to honor those who gave their lives serving our country.
On Monday, Sen. Mitch McConnell is expected to attend the annual Memorial Day Service at Cave Hill Cemetery. That starts at 11 a.m.
Then at 2 p.m., members of the American Legion will hold a service at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Fort Knox will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, Uber is offering discounted rides to the families of fallen military members.
The code “Memorial Day 2019” will get riders up to $15 off a ride to National Veterans Cemeteries.
In Louisville that includes both Cave Hill and Zachary Taylor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.