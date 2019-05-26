All lanes of I-71N near I-264 closed due to overturned tractor-trailer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 71 north at Interstate 264 are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
The call came in of the single vehicle crash around 5:38 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic is being diverted as several wreckers try and upright the tractor and its trailer. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the interstate could be shut down for several hours.
According to MetroSafe, one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
