Boat capsizes in Jackson County with four inside

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A boat capsized Saturday on the White River with four people inside.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report at 4:25 p.m.
Two people were able to swim out on their own, according to police. An officer was able to throw a bag to one person and pull them out of the water, while another officer had to dive into the water himself to rescue the other subject.
All four of the people rescued declined to go to the hospital.
The case is under investigation.
