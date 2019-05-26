Boat capsizes in Jackson County with four inside

Boat capsizes in Jackson County with four inside
Two people swam out on their own while the others needed to be pulled out, according to officials. (Source: JCSO)
By Berry Stockton | May 25, 2019 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:11 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A boat capsized Saturday on the White River with four people inside.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report at 4:25 p.m.

Two people were able to swim out on their own, according to police. An officer was able to throw a bag to one person and pull them out of the water, while another officer had to dive into the water himself to rescue the other subject.

Police said the boat capsized on the White River in Jackson County, Indiana.
Police said the boat capsized on the White River in Jackson County, Indiana. (Source: JCSO)

All four of the people rescued declined to go to the hospital.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.