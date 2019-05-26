1 dead in Bardstown shooting; juvenile arrested and charged with murder

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a juvenile is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Bardstown.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Bard Ave. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the location.
Police arrested a juvenile and have charged them with murder.
The name of the man shot and killed has not been released.
The name of the juvenile charged with murder has not been released.
