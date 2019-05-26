Driver, two children killed in Hart County crash

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight crash claimed the lives of a driver and two young children.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on I-65, approximately two miles south of Bonnieville in Hart County.
Agustin M. Gonzalez, 36 of North Carolina, was driving a Dodge van in the left lane. Further up the road, a tow truck had stopped partially in the same lane to assist with an unrelated accident. The truck is owned by Crossroads Towing, according to KSP, and is equipped with yellow caution emergency lights.
Police said Gonzalez failed to see the stopped truck and slammed into the back of it.
Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, Gwendolyn Gonzalez, 2, and Noelle Gonzalez, 6, were flown to area hospitals. Both children later succumbed to their injuries.
A fourth child, Nicholas Gonzalez, 8, was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
All of the van’s occupants were wearing their seat belts, according to KSP.
The tow truck driver, Jeffrey D. Watkins, 56, of Rockfield, was not in the truck at the time of the accident and was not injured.
