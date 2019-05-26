Fatherhood program helps Louisville dads connect with their kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The goal of University of Louisville social work professor Armon Perry is to improve the role fathers play in their children’s lives, after noticing more cases of moms as primary care givers.
“Strong families build strong communities and fathers should be a part of that process,” Perry said.
While working as a social worker in the foster care system Perry noticed there wasn’t enough help for fathers in the court system, or the community. Majority of the times mothers were the primary caregivers.
"Dads are basically an afterthought if at all,” Perry said.
Perry created the 4 Your Child program to push dads like Alexander Berrios to the forefront.
"There is some masculinity issues in asking for help,” Berrios said.
Berrios has two children and specifically wanted to work on his relationship with his 8-year-old daughter. Perry said for men like Berrios, social labels and stigmas can make the first step challenging.
"Stereotypically and historically there’s been a script written for men of color,” Perry said.
Some men who come into the program said they’ve felt marginalized, pushed aside and judged by the court system and society. However, Perry said what’s believed socially doesn’t always align with reality.
“Research actually shows men of color take a more active role in their children,” Perry said. “Particularly when they’re nonresident fathers, than even their white counter parts.”
The program covers topics from communication to mental health, discipline and conflict resolution.
“I may not have the best relationship with the mother of my child,” Berrios said. “But I feel like to make it work the father needs to be integrated and put emotions to the side.”
Perry said 4 Your Child doesn’t wag fingers at dads or point out weaknesses. Instead, it highlights the most essential role of a father.
“We tell our dads you spell love ‘t-i-m-e’ and that’s the most important thing you need, to be a good dad,” Perry said. “A heart a mind and willingness to spend your time with your children.”
For more information on the 4 Your Child program, call 502-709-9323 or visit the 4 your child Facebook page.
4 Your Child is for fathers 16 and older, with at least one child who doesn’t live in their home full-time. The program includes seven workshops.
