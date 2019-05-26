15,000 flags planted at Waterfront Park to honor fallen heroes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the eleventh year, thousands of flags were planted at Waterfront Park to honor veterans.
The event is hosted by Flags4Vets every Memorial Day weekend to honor America’s fallen heroes.
Volunteers said they planned to work on the project until sundown. Among those helping out was a Marine veteran, who said events like these help his young son learn more about the sacrifice.
“The most important thing he’s seen growing up is that I have kind of a band of brothers and we talk to each other regularly on the phone and on the computer,” veteran David Powell said. “We spend time together and he sees that bond we have.”
David’s son Avery agreed.
“It’s great to celebrate something that makes me and my country proud,” Avery said. “To serve and to honor people that did die out on the battlefield.”
After Memorial Day, the flags are collected and distributed on grave sites all across America. 6,000 of them are held in reserve for grave sites in Kentucky and Indiana.
