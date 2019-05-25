Hundreds of community members pay respects as Korean War veteran with no immediate family laid to rest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The distant family of a Korean War veteran wasn’t able to attend his burial Saturday, but some community members turned up to show their support.
A crowd gathered on Memorial Day Weekend at Spring Grove Cemetery around 3 p.m. as 90-year-old Korean War veteran Hezekiah Perkins was laid to rest.
FOX19 reporters were at the service and estimate up to 400 visitors attended.
Spring Grove Cemetery representatives said Perkins has no immediate family. His distant relatives live out of town and couldn’t attend his funeral, but they requested he be buried with full military honors.
The cemetery called for community members to attend Perkins’ burial this week to say a final farewell.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.