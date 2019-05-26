Man shot and killed in south central Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his 20′s was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers were called out to the 8000 block of Glimmer Way just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. When crews arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the courtyard of an apartment complex.
The victim, who’s not been identified, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
